CS Rotich, PS Thugge Finally Freed After Posting Bail

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge have been freed.

The two managed to raise the Sh15 million cash bail granted by Justice Douglas Ogoti.

As earlier stated, the two could have spent the night in jail as there was however no magistrate present to sign the release orders.

Also released was Nema director-general Geoffrey Wakhungu who was granted Sh750,000 bail.

EAC PS Susan Koech who was earlier freed on a Sh6 million bail with an option of Sh30 million bond managed to post bail on time.

They were also ordered to deposit their passports with the court and were barred from accessing their offices in Treasury.

The two have been accused of failing to comply with procurement law, conspiracy to defraud the government and irregular procurement of insurance policy through single sourcing for the Arror and Kimwarer dams project.

