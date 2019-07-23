CS Rotich, PS Thugge Released On A Cash Bail Of Sh15 Million

The anti corruption court has ruled that treasury CS Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thugge have been released on a cash bail of Sh. 15 million each. They were both admitted to a bond of Sh 50 Million. They will be required to deposit their passports at the court within 48 hours.

The two will also not be allowed at their offices without an investigating officer. The two official have also been asked not to contact any witnesses.

CS Rotich and his two principal secretaries had made an application to apply for bail. Through their lawyer Kioko Kilukumi, they made a joint application to be released in accordance to article 49 of the constitution.

The defendants said that the accused persons have cooperated with investigative authorities during the process of investigations. CS Rotich presented himself 7 times before the DCI and gave all the necessary documents that were required for investigations.

The prosecution have proposed that they are willing to accept the application if the accused persons surrender their passports and travel documents,willing to keep off their work stations and not to tamper with documentary evidence. The prosecution said that the accused persons should provide sureties for their attendance to trial. The prosecution also asked the court to give the bail terms that commensurate the loss of money in the scandal.

he prosecution also said that they are ready to proceed with the case consecutively.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered for their arrest on Monday morning.

They are on the spot for illegalities in the awarding of the Arror and Kimwarer dams tender to a broke Italian firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

