CS Rotich, PS Thugge Plead Not Guilty To Charges On Arror, Kimwarer Dam Cases

Treasury CS Henry Rotich, his PS Kamau Thugge have all pleaded not guilty to the 15 charges leveled against them. Rotich and Thugge who have been charged with 28 other people for the loss of Sh 19 billion in the construction of the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

CS Rotich and his two principal secretaries have made an application to apply for bail. Through their lawyer Kioko Kilukumi,they made a joint application to be released in accordance to article 49 of the constitution.

The defendants said that the accused persons have cooperated with investigative authorities during the process of investigations. CS Rotich presented himself 7 times before the DCI and gave all the necessary documents that were required for investigations.

The prosecution have proposed that they are willing to accept the application if the accused persons surrender their passports and travel documents,willing to keep off their work stations and not to tamper with documentary evidence. The prosecution said that the accused persons should provide sureties for their attendance to trial. The prosecution also asked the court to give the bail terms that commensurate the loss of money in the scandal.

The prosecution also said that they are ready to proceed with the case consecutively.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji ordered for their arrest on Monday morning.

They are on the spot for illegalities in the awarding of the Arror and Kimwarer dams tender to a broke Italian firm, CMC Di Ravenna.

“The investigations established that the government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through. Many procurement procedures as stipulated by the law for such projects were ignored and the law was circumvented to ensure that CMC Di Ravenna got the contract,” said DPP Haji.

The two dams in question are all located in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

