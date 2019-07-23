Ali Kiba’s Wife Amina Allegedly “In Counselling” After Discovering Past Relationships

Tanzanian singer turned footballer Ali Kiba’s relationship with his wife, Amina Khalef is said to be going through a rough patch.

According to Word Is, Amina has in the recent times discovered that the Kadogo crooner might have other kids other than the ones in the public eye.

A source that spoke to the local blog further indicated that the 24 year old mother of one might have also learnt about past relationships with other women that she did not already know about.

This, the source intimated, has Ali Kiba’s parents counselling the USIU alumnus.

“It is normal arguments but the lady is still with him. She came to learn that Ali Kiba has several children, apart from the ones we know.

Right now, she is under strict counselling by Ali Kiba’s parents because there is a lot of trouble. I mean this lady is young,” the source is quoted by the blog.

There have been rumours that it has indeed been a rocky couple of days in the Kiba household.

Word on social media had it that he had gone back to his philandering ways hence a separation.

These rumours were however put to rest by Amina who said, ““Sura na baraka zake ndoa ya haki Allah shahid tumapendana na kulea mtoto wetu. Maneno yao yamegonga mwamba. Sisi twapendana daima. I love all. Penzi lingali hai sanaaa bby @officialalikiba na My son.”

The couple met in Nairobi and shortly after exchanged nuptials in Mombasa at a star-studded affair. A few months ago, they welcomed their first born son.

