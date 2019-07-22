Treasury CS Henry Rotich Presents Self To DCI Following Arrest Order

Treasury CS Henry Rotich has surrendered himself after the director of Public Prosecutions Yusuf Haji ordered for his arrest over the Arror and Kimwarer dams.

The announcement was made the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, who addressed journalists early today, after months of investigations that caused political upheavals in the country.

PS Kamau Thugge also presented himself to DCI, following orders for their arrest over Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

According to the DPP, procurement rules were flouted and circumvented in the award of the projects to CMC di Ravenna, leading to loss of billions of taxpayers’ money.

“Upon investigations by the DCI, it was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the Arror and Kimwarer Dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County were riddled with massive illegalities,” he said. The investigations established that government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through.” DPP Haji added

Others set to be arrested include Dr Susan Koech PS East Africa Community, David Kipchumba Kimosop MD Kerio Valley Development Authority, Kennedy Nyakundi (National Treasury) and Jackson Njau Kinyanjui.

Inspector General of State Corporations Titus Muriithi, KVDA head of supply chain William Kipkemboi, Paul Serem (manager, engineering services), Francis Chepkonga , Samuel Kimutai , David Juma, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei and Esther Kiror of the tendering committee are also set to be arrested.

The acting CEO Francis Kipkech has already been

arrested over Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

