The Teranga Lions Receive Massive Home Welcome Despite AFCON Heartbreak (Video)

The Lions of Teranga received loads of love on return to Dakar after the Africa Cup of Nations setback in Egypt.

For the second time the Senegal national team lost a final of the top African football championship this time to Algeria.

The Fennecs emerged victorious winning 1-0 at Cairo Stadium, Egypt on Friday for their second title.

But despite the heartbreak, the Teranga Lions still received a warm welcome back home.

Thousands of their supporters lined the streets of the capital city, Dakar, to welcome then.

The Lions of Teranga Still received loads of love on return to Dakar despite the #AFCON2019final setback. pic.twitter.com/oP1GkI2UaM — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) July 21, 2019

Senegal lost their first final of the AFCON to Cameroon in 2002 through penalties.

