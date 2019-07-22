in SPORTS

The Teranga Lions Receive Massive Home Welcome Despite AFCON Heartbreak (Video)

The Lions of Teranga received loads of love on return to Dakar after the Africa Cup of Nations setback in Egypt.

For the second time the Senegal national team lost a final of the top African football championship this time to Algeria.

The Fennecs emerged victorious winning 1-0 at Cairo Stadium, Egypt on Friday for their second title.

 

But despite the heartbreak, the Teranga Lions still received a warm welcome back home.

Thousands of their supporters lined the streets of the capital city, Dakar, to welcome then.

Senegal lost their first final of the AFCON to Cameroon in 2002 through penalties.

Bonface Osano

