Tanasha Donna Takes A Swipe At Zari Over Parenting Advice

Diamond Platnumz’s lover Tanasha Donna has taken swipe at her “predecessor” Zari Hassan who in a recent interview with Millard Ayo asked her to prepare to take care of her unborn son.

Zari advised the Radio singer about motherhood and what may follow afterwards especially with Diamond being the father.

According to the Ugandan businesswoman who has since remarried, the Wasafi boss is a deadbeat father who has not seen nor talked to his children in nine months.

Read:

“Don’t you even feel ashamed as a man. You are sitting where you are and pretending to be posting things and you have the audacity to go on radio and say that “I can sell that house, if I want”. Your kids stay there and you don’t pay even a cent for their school fees,” Zari blasted her ex-boyfriend.

In what many would call a jab at the mother of five, Tanasha said, “One thing I’ve learned… Make moves in silence. Only speak when it’s time to say CHECKMATE.”

Zari also noted that she does not know Tanasha but only saw her on her page.

“I never knew about Tanasha until people started tagging me in her photos on Instagram. I’ve never met her and don’t know her but she was always in my comment section,” she told Ayo TV.