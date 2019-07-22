Sonko Threatens To Sack Mbagathi Hospital Staff After Receiving Message From A Troubled Kenyan

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday threatened to sack Mbagathi Hospital staff following a complaint that was shared with him by a family whose patient was admitted at the facility.

According to reports, the patient was referred to the hospital from Korogocho as an emergency case.

However, the staff at Mbagathi did not attend to her for hours. It was then that one of her family members reached out to Governor Sonko through his WhatsApp.

In addition to their complaint, the family member also pictured a mother who had lost her child at the hospital as she waited for doctors to attend to the child who has reportedly ingested kerosene.

The message read in part: “Another child rushed in after swallowing paraffin has just lost her life while waiting for someone to attend to her.”

In his caption, Sonko exclaimed: “This the Kind of NONSENSE I don’t like and if I take action utasikia tu kwa wakikimbilia media ati napenda kufuta watu kazi. Nimewapangia raundi hii.”

In June, Sonko stormed Mama Lucy Hospital early in the morning to monitor operations following multiple complains over lack of medicine at the facility.

