Pampers Develops Smart Diapers That Can Predict Child’s Urination And Sleep Patterns

Pampers is set to launch a new smart diaper line, called Lumi, with the capability of tracking baby urination patterns and sending insights right into a parent’s smartphone.

According to Pampers, Lumi has activity sensors that automatically tracks baby’s activities like wet diapers and sleep. And the information gathered by the diaper will be sent to an app which shows “routine, insights and all you need to know in one place.” The app also tracks a baby’s feeding, sleep routines.

The smart diaper concept is part of a global movement called the Internet of Things (IoT) which allows users to track everything through the common things they interact with.

This can be as simple as a number of nocks on the door to the frequency of opening the refrigerator.

The innovation around the world under IoT movement may have by a great extent influenced the smart diaper idea.

A Pampers spokesperson revealed that with the technology, parents won’t have to worry about having to check the baby every now and then to know their condition as they will receive alerts.

The app will display one of the three diaper statuses: dry, wet and very wet.

“Parents didn’t ask for a poo or pee alarm; they wanted something more like the smartwatches of today,” the spokesperson told CNN Business.

A sensor on the diaper will also track the baby’s sleeping pattern.

“The activity sensor tracks baby’s sleep and since it’s there on the diaper, it can also track … if a diaper is wet,” the spokesperson added.

Some of the key data that will be mandatory on the app include the baby’s name, sex, date of birth and a 24-hour archive of video from the monitor. Parents will choose whether to provide a baby’s profile photo or not.

In the age of data privacy concerns, the spokesperson divulged that the developers of the technology have taken serious consideration into the security issues seriously.

The product is, however, yet to be released for public purchase and its price is yet to be revealed.

Once ready it will be available on Android and IOS gadgets.

