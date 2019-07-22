Justices Odunga, Lesiit To Join Court of Appeal

Chief Justice David Maraga on Monday recommended 11 candidates who will soon join the Judiciary as Court of Appeal judges.

The persons will be appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The court was established under Article 164(1) of the constitution.

Speaking during a presser, Maraga noted that in August 2018, the president of the court of Appeal sought to raise the number of judges from 19 to 30.

“Pursuant to Article 172(a) which mandate the JSC to recommend to the president persons for appointment as judges, the commission obliged and declared 11 vacancies in the office of the judge of the court of appeal vide a gazette notice dated February 15, 2019,” Maraga said.

The recommended judges are; Justices Tuiyot Francis, Omondi Hellen, Nyamweya Pauline, Korir Weldon, Msangah Mbogholi, Muchelule Aggrey, Dr.Kibaya Laibuta, Jessie Lesiit, Ngugi Grace Mumbi, George Odunga and Joel Ngugi.

The CJ also mentioned that all the shortlisted candidates’ names were published in the dailies.

He further stated that the Judicial Service Commission interviewed at least 35 candidates.

“Having deliberated and considered all the necessary parameters, the commission has concluded that the 11 are the most suitable to be recommended for the appointment in accordance with part (iii) of the first schedule of the judiciary service Act,” Maraga added.

The LSK Male representative to the JSC Macharia Njeru has on his part rejected the list of 11 judges.

“As to the appointments of the Judges of the court of Appeal announced yesterday evening, I wish to notify you that I strongly presented a case for inclusive of at least two lawyers being members of the LSK from private practice who had passed the agreed pass mark as opposed to appointing all from within the judiciary”, Macharia said.

