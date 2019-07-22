Is Mutahi Ngunyi Intimating at an Imminent Arrest of DP Ruto?

Controversial political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has hinted at an imminent removal from office and arrest of Deputy President William Ruto.

In a tweet that has since sparked controversy, seemingly commenting on information from the DCI, Mutahi said that a total of Ksh4 billion from the Kimwarer and Arror Dams saga was withdrawn from a bank in Westlands and taken to an “INFLUENTIAL BIG Person”.

According to Ngunyi, the person was ‘bigger’ than Cs Henry Rotich and PS Kamau Thuge who have already surrendered to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) after being mentioned as key suspects in the Ksh21 billion saga, pointing out to DP Ruto.

“According to DCI, 4 billion was withdrawn in CASH from a WESTLANDS bank. It was TAKEN to the home of some INFLUENTIAL BIG Person. After “Henry Rotich” will they ARREST this BIG PERSON? I have a BAD Feeling,” tweeted Mutahi.

Mutahi is known to be close to State House and advises President Uhuru Kenyatta regularly, hence his move is seen as a way of testing waters before the ‘plan’ is executed.

Several senior government officials have already been arrested including Kerio Valley Development Agency (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop.

“Upon investigations by the DCI, it was established that the conception, procurement and payment process for the Arror and Kimwarer Dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County were riddled with massive illegalities,” he said. The investigations established that government officials flouted all procurement rules and abused their oath of office to ensure the scheme went through.” DPP Haji added Read: Treasury CS Henry Rotich Presents Self To DCI Following Arrest Order

Others set to be arrested include Dr Susan Koech PS East Africa Community, David Kipchumba Kimosop MD Kerio Valley Development Authority, Kennedy Nyakundi (National Treasury) and Jackson Njau Kinyanjui.

Inspector General of State Corporations Titus Muriithi, KVDA head of supply chain William Kipkemboi, Paul Serem (manager, engineering services), Francis Chepkonga , Samuel Kimutai , David Juma, Patrick Kiptoo, Elizabeth Kebenei and Esther Kiror of the tendering committee are also set to be arrested.

