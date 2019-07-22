in ENTERTAINMENT

Lilian Muli Throws Last Born Son, Liam Birthday Fit For A Prince (Photos)

Citizen TV anchor Lilian Muli on Sunday threw her last born son, Liam Francis a grand first birthday.

Liam is her son with Shabana FC boss, Jared Ombongi Nevaton.

Though the two had a rough patch towards the end of 2018, they have since made up and are raising their son together.

So rough were things between them that the TV girl referred to her baby daddy as a “community husband” that she did not want to be associated with.

The birthday was one fit for a prince. The theme colours, according to some of the photos shared on her Instagram page, were blue and white.

“Liam Francis is one Today. Happy Birthday my darling prince,” she captioned one photo.

 

Liam Francis is one Today. Happy Birthday my darling prince.

Lilian has another son with her ex husband, Moses Kanene, Josh Munene.

Kanene has apparently also moved on with his life with a certain, Grace Nungari who is apparently a manager at Chase Bank.

Moses Kanene

