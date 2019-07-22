KTN Managing Editor Ellen Wanjiru Accused Of Incompetency

Standard’s Kenya Television Network (KTN) is grappling with lack of talent and leadership, even as the new managing editor Ellen Wanjiru is accused of incompetence.

According to inside sources who reached out to Kahawa Tungu, the newsroom is almost dead and it is only taking the initiative of individual journalists to keep it going.

Since she replaced Joe Ageyo at the Mombasa Road based station, she is said to have lost touch with her juniors and she is ‘rolling’ with who is who in the political arena.

Read: Kenyans Troll Sarah Kabu For Advising Kenyan Youth To Fundraise For Weddings

A recent photo she took with President Uhuru Kenyatta has set tongues wagging at Standard Group Centre, intimating at a possible influence of her independence by the state.

Ageyo was poached from KTN last year byRoyal Media Services, to become the editorial director at the SK Macharia-owned media house.

Soon after Ageyo’s exit, journalists started leaving KTN without replacements. In November last year, KTN’s Baringo reporter Elphas Lagat decamped to Citizen, following his former managing editor Ageyo.

Read: Drama As Ferdinand Waititu’s Daughter Awaits To Wed In High-Profile Ceremony

The same year Dorcas Wangira and BBC health reporter Mercy Kandie also left the station, ghosting it of notable talent.

It took the intervention of top management to retain Sharon Momanyi who was Citizen TV bound. She has since been promoted to features editor.

There were reports that one of the stations finest reporter Timothy Otieno was being eyed by Citizen, but the reports died down as the reporter has stuck to his Area Code weekly feature.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu