Homa Bay Governor Awiti To Leave Hospital After Three Weeks Of Admission

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti is set to leave Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi later on Monday after three weeks of admission.

According to his son Michael Awiti, the county boss will be leaving the hospital on Monday after undergoing the discharge process.

“We are currently undergoing the process of discharge and hopefully before the end of the day, the governor will be out of the hospital. He is okay,” his son told the Nation.

In June, Awiti was admitted to the hospital after falling ill in Homa Bay.

Soon after he returned to work, he fell sick again leading to his admission at the hospital.

Commenting on his boss’ ailment, Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata exclaimed: “Kindly speak to the doctors on matters of the governor’s health or his family members. I only deputize him at the county level.”

Governor Awiti has been out of the limelight in the recent past and is reported to have returned to Kenya two weeks ago after undergoing an eye operation in Germany.

Following his absence in the public eye, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’ and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma have in the past demanded Mr Awiti’s resignation.

Mr Kaluma noted: “The governor should resign for entertaining corrupt ministers in his government. They have not delivered any meaningful services to residents and there is nothing going on in the county.”

Additionally, local leaders in Homa Bay County have continued to pile pressure on Governor Cyprian Awiti to disband his cabinet over alleged corruption and incompetence.

The leaders now say they want the county chief to appoint a new cabinet that can prudently use public fund to deliver services to the residents.