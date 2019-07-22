Harambee Stars Hit Camp As Focus Shifts To CHAN Qualifiers

The Kenya National team, Harambee Stars, is back in camp ahead of the upcoming Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifier against Tanzania.

23 players out of the 27 initially called up have already checked in, with the team holding their first training session on Sunday at the MISC Kasarani ahead of the match.

“Of course it’s going to be tough against Tanzania. Most of the players they had at AFCON were local based and more experienced. We are working on building team spirit and I am confident that we will do well,” said Coach Sébastien Migné.

Read:

Kenya beat Tanzania 3-2 in Egypt and will be looking to complete a back to back double in their quest to make a maiden appearance at the Africa Nations Championships, a tournament reserved for players actively featuring in their respective national championships.

The first of the two-legged qualifier has been scheduled for July 28, 2019, with the second set to be played at the MISC Kasarani on August 4, 2019.

The aggregate winner will then face off with Sudan in the final qualifying round, to be played on a date set to be announced in due course. The final tournament has been scheduled for January 2020.

Read Also:

Chan Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars)

Defenders

Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia), Yusuf Mainge (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia), Benard Ochieng (Wazito), Mike Kibwage (KCB), Andrew Juma (Mathare United), David Owino (Mathare United)

Midfielders

Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka), Teddy Osok (Wazito), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks), Patillah Omoto (Kariobangi Sharks), Paul Were (AFC Leopards), Samuel Onyango (Gor Mahia), Roy Okal (Mathare United), Whyvone Isuza (AFC Leopards), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari), Ibrahim Shambi (Ulinzi Stars)

Forwards

John Avire (Sofapaka), Musa Masika (Wazito), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia), Sydney Lokale (Kariobangi Sharks), Piston Mutamba (Wazito), Enosh Ochieng (Ulinzi Stars), Derrick Otanga (Wazito)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu