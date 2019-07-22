Fire Razes Down Kitui County Finance Offices

Police in Kitui have launched investigations into a Monday morning fire incident that razed down County’s Finance Economic and Planning offices.

The early morning fire was confirmed by the County’s Finance Executive Mary Nguli.

According to Ms Nguli, the cause of the 2am inferno is yet to be established.

The incident comes slightly over a year since another fire gutted down County Sports, Culture and Tourism offices.

During February 2018 incident, crucial documents were reduced to ashes.

However, no casualties were reported.

