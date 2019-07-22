Diamond Tells Why Harmonize Is Not A Part Of Wasafi Festival Amid Fall Out Drama

Wasafi Records signee Harmonize was missing on the list of artistes performing at this year’s Wasafi Festival.

Word has it that the Kainama crooner fell out with his boss, Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond did however refute the claims saying that Harmonize was booked for other shows which he could not cancel.

“The advantage or blessing of WCB is that we are overly booked. For example I’m going back on Monday. Tuesday I have a show in Uganda, Saturday I have a show in Mwanza, Sunday I have a show in Burundi, so we have different shows and getting us together is difficult,” he told reporters.

The Festival is for everyone not only for WCB. You can find we were booked even months prior so it means we will not be there sometimes. We cannot cancel anyone’s show unless they themselves cancels them.

For example in Mwanza, Mbosso will not be there, Rayvanny will also not be there. In other regions even I won’t be available so…” he concluded.

A couple of months ago, Harmonize warned his fans against pitting him against his boss.

He had been said to be better than the soon to be father of four, claims that actress Wema Sepetu agreed with.

“Level ya Harmonize inamzidi ya Diamond, siwezi kusema ni kwa kiasi gani lakini inamzidi. Pia bidii zake naona akifika mbali sana,” said Wema.

