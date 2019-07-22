Diamond Platnumz Reveals Why He Didn’t Propose To Tanasha On Her Birthday

Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Diamond Platnumz has revealed why he didn’t propose to his Kenyan lover Tanasha Donna on their recent much-hyped 707 Great Gatsby afterparty.

During the July 7 birthday party for Tanasha and Mama Dangote, it was all glitz and glamour and the singer’s fans all over the world had lots of expectations, the proposal being top on the list.

Speaking on the sidelines of Wasafi Festival in Muleba, which went down on Friday, Diamond said he’s not an ordinary artist — he knew Tanzanians were expecting the proposal — so he chose to maintain his ‘unpredictable ranks’.

Further, the Kanyaga crooner disclosed that he did not want to disrupt the plans of the day.

According to him, he wanted Tanasha and his mother to enjoy their special day, adding that arrangements are underway for their engagement ceremony.

He, however, promised his fans that the couple will be hosting a baby shower soon for their unborn son.

“Mimi napenda kuwa unpredictable alafu hata mimi engagement yangu sikutaka ifanyike sehemu kama zile. Nilijua Watanzania wanategemea kitu kama hicho ila sikutaka hio siku iishie kuwa vile nilitakaa iishie ni birthday ya mamangu na mpenzi wangu washerehekee tukio hilo litakuwa linguine. By the way kuna baby shower pia tunafanya muda si mrefu, kuna matukio mengi tunafanya,” said Diamond.

It’s during the birthday party, that elated Diamond announced that they were expecting a son.

“There is no need of hiding it anymore, she is now seven months pregnant and in two months our family will be bigger,” he said.

The baby, the couple is expecting in two months time, will be Diamond’s third son.

Diamond has three other children; Tiffah and Nillan with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and another; Dylan with Hamisa Mobetto.

