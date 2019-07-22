Dennis Itumbi Charged With Publishing Fake Document Without Authority

Former Secretary Digital, Innovations and Diaspora Communications Dennis Itumbi has been charged with making and publishing a false document without authority.

He was also charged with reprogramming a mobile phone.The Samsung note 9 that was allegedly reprogrammed will be used as an exhibit and will not be given to the defense.

His Katwa Kigen said they would also need to carry out independent forensics on the same phone.

Itumbi was linked to a fake letter on Deputy President William Ruto’s assassination that was allegedly authored at a cyber cafe in Lang’ata.

He has been arrested by Flying Squad officers at a restaurant near City Hall. Word has it that he is being taken to the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh 100000 and asked by the court to refrain from posting in regards to his case on social media.

Resident magistrate Zainab Abdul ruled that his mobile phone will remain in police custody for 14 days after his release as it was part of the investigations

