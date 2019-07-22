DCI Probe Mystery Behind Gruesome Murder Of Narok Teacher Found In A River

The Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) detectives have launched a probe over the gruesome murder of a Narok teacher.

According to the Trans Mara East Police Commander Fred Abuga, the teacher had been reported missing five days ago before his boy was found in a river.

The Chemamit Primary School teacher’s body was found in a river in Olenguruone area with his clothes dumped elsewhere.

Officer Abuga noted: “We suspected that the matter is a murder case after his clothes were found inside a river in Litein (Kericho county) and his body dumped elsewhere.”

The school’s headteacher recorded a statement at the police stating noting that the deceased was picked from the school compound by unknown people in a saloon car on Wednesday during games time.

The DCI detectives have since visited the school and the river where his body was discovered.

The body of the deceased was moved to a mortuary within Olenguruone.

