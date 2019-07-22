CS Rotich, PS Thugge And 26 Others To Spend Night In Police Custody

Treasury CS Henry Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and 26 others will spend the night in police custody after they were arrested over the Kamwerer and Arror dam scandal.

They will be arraigned in court on Tuesday.The office of the DPP have also said that they will make a decision on whether the Italians implicated in the scandal will be prosecuted.

The CS and PS have been accused of abuse of office. The DPP had earlier in the day ordered the arrest and prosecution of Finance Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich, Principal Secretary Kamau Thuge among other senior government officials.

The DPP revealed that the suspects will be charged with the following eight offences.

Conspiracy to defraud contrary to section 317 of the Penal Code, Cap 63 Laws of Kenya;

Wilful failure to comply with applicable procedures and guidelines relating to procurement contrary to section 45 (2) (b) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003;

Engaging in a project without prior planning contrary to section 45 (2) (c) as read with section 48 of Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003;

Abuse of office contrary to section 46 as read with section 48 of Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act No. 3 of 2003.

Committing an offence of financial misconduct contrary to section 197 (1) (o) (i) of the Public Finance Management Act no. 18 of 2012.

Fraudulent acquisition of public property contrary to section 45 (1) (a) as read with section 48 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003.

Knowingly giving a misleading document to principal contrary to section 41 (2) as read with section 48 of Anti- 20 Corruption and Economic Crimes Act no. 3 of 2003 of the Laws of Kenya. 8. Wilful Neglect to Perform Official Duty contrary to section 128 as read with section 36 of the Penal Code.

