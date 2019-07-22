in NEWS

CS Henry Rotich To Be Arrested In Arror And Kimwarer Dam Scandal

149 Views

Treasury CS Henry Rotich. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]

Treasury CS Henry Rotich  and PS Kamau Thuge are set to be arrested to face charges against the Ksh21 billion Kimwarer and Arror Dams scandal.

Rotich and Thuge will be arrested among other tender committee members of the Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA).

The announcement was made the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, who addressed journalists early today, after months of investigations that caused political upheavals in the country.

According to the DPP,  procurement rules were flouted and circumvented in the award of the projects to CMC di Ravenna, leading to loss of billions of taxpayers’ money.

More follows:-

Francis Muli

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. He believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye. He has also carved himself a niche in writing business stories. He has worked for various organisations including Kenya Television Service, Business Today among others. Follow him on Twitter @FmuliKE.

