Ali Kiba’s Wife Amina Shoots Down Break Up Rumours

Last week Tanzanian singer Ali Kiba was rumoured to have ended things with his wife, Amina Khalef.

Well, word on social media had it that the Bongo Flava star was back to his philandering ways.

But according to Amina, their relationship is stronger than ever and the flame is still there.

Read:

“Sura na baraka zake ndoa ya haki Allah shahid tumapendana na kulea mtoto wetu. Maneno yao yamegonga mwamba. Sisi twapendana daima. I love all. Penzi lingali hai sanaaa bby @officialalikiba na My son,” she wrote on social media.

View this post on Instagram Bby love you so much more 💋🌷 A post shared by AMINA KIBA👑💍 (@amina_khalef_kiba) on Jul 12, 2019 at 1:47pm PDT

Also said to have called things off with his spouse is Ambwene Yesiah popularly known by his stage moniker AY.

A local blogger alleged that AY’s wife Remy had abandoned the rapper and their son and had moved to the States.

Read Also:

AY had apparently taken their son to Rwanda to live with Remy’s parents.

Dismissing the claims, the rapper said, “Hizo story gani sasa, wewe za udaku mimi sio mtu wa mambo ya udaku. Hizi stori za udaku mimi nazitoleaje ufafanuzi, kwasababu mtu mmoja anaamka nakuandika anachotaka.”

