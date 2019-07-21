Residents Accuse Rogue Mtwapa Police of Abuse Of Power

Residents in Mtwapa Kilifi county have complained about police officers who have turned to harassing residents charging them for fictitious crimes and being used to sort personal vendettas.

Among those on the limelight include an officer identified as Madam Howa, known for harassing residents whom she suspects earn a good income. Residents claim that she also threatens sex workers and ladies known to have foreign partners.

Officer Howa is also accused of failing to execute court orders, demanding that plaintiffs pay the execution cost. The court had issued a warrant of arrest against a businessman who failed to pay the child maintenance orders. The order that was issued to her is yet to be executed as the businessman walks free to the detriment of the plaintiff.

The residents have opted to sign a petition against the rogue officers who have made the Mtwapa police station a market place for the highest bidder.

The police are said to be used to sort personal vendettas as opposed to responding to security issues. The residents said that the same police officer was used to stop a wedding after being paid by a jilted lover.

Madam Howa is said to be on the payroll of one Mr Mr Nyamwaya who is a political refugee residing in Switzerland. The residents have called for her investigation followed by proper legal action.

