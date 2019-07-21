ODM Now Seeking To Remove Jumwa From Parliamentary Service Commission

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is now seeking to oust rebellious Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

This follows her open support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, despite being elected on an ODM ticket.

Earlier on, the party tried to throw her out of the biggest opposition party, but the bid flopped.

Minority Whip in the National Assembly and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, says that the party will fasttrack Jumwa's removal from commission, over her rebellion to the party.