ODM Now Seeking To Remove Jumwa From Parliamentary Service Commission

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is now seeking to oust rebellious Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa from the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).
This follows her open support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, despite being elected on an ODM ticket.
Earlier on, the party tried to throw her out of the biggest opposition party, but the bid flopped.
Minority Whip in the National Assembly and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, says that the party will fasttrack Jumwa’s removal from commission, over her rebellion to the party.
Read: Aisha Jumwa Viciously Attacks President Uhuru Over Govt Appointments (Video)
“It is very clear that Hon Aisha is not in line with the policies and aspirations of the party that nominated her to the PSC. Now that the bill (Parliamentary Service Bill) has outlined how to deal with her, we shall follow the due process,” Mr Junet said.
According to section 14 of the Political Parties Act, a member of a political party is deemed to have defected if that member advances the interests of a rival party other than the one that sponsored him or her.
The bill is yet to be assented into law by the President. Initially, there was no clear procedure of removing a defiant MP from any of the parliamentary commissions.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu
Loading…
Comments
0 comments