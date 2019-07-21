Meru County Speaker’s Bodyguard Shot Dead

Meru County Speaker Joseph Kaberia’s bodyguard Constable Samuel Munga has been shot dead today at Kamiti Corner, Nairobi.

Preliminary investigations have linked the attack to the speaker’s official driver Mr Andrew Nabea , who has already been arrested.

Munga was was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Ruaraka Neema Hospital in Kasarani area.

It is reported that Mr Nabea called her sister Sarah Karambu at 3am, asking to spend the night at her place. When she was about to open the gate, she heard gunshots forcing her to retreat for her safety.

Neighbours called the police, who upon arrival found the driver lying next to the lifeless body of Munga with a wound in the leg.

Munga’s gun had 15 rounds of ammunition, according to the police, indicating that the weapon was not used.

Nabea’s gun had three bullets, and he had fired 20 bullets from his pistol whose spent cartridges were recovered.Police said they also recovered the driver’s civilian firearm certificate and four Ceska magazines.

The car was hit with one bullet on the side.

The two are said to have had a heated argument before the gunshots were heard. It is not yet clear how many bullets were pumped into Munga’s chest.

It is also not yet established where they had been before they drove to the scene.

