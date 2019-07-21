Man Wipes Shoes Of Cult Hero Samuel Eto’o (Photos)

Samuel Eto’o remains one of the top football talents Africa has ever produced. He is roundly admired, actually, a cult hero to some of those who watched him at his prime.

One some such fan met him just before the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final at Marriott Hotel in Cairo, Egypt and his reaction was priceless.

The man quickly left his seat like he had spotted some danger, knelt down before Eto’o, who was leaving his room to attend draw for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, removed his cap and wiped Eto’o’s sparkling black shoes with it.

Confederation of African Football (CAF) officials, including the president Ahmad, and invited guests of the tournament, stayed at Marriott.

At 38, the Cameroonian forward is still playing professional football for Qatar FC in Qatar.

In his prime, he featured for top European clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea. His most prolific years came during his stint with Spanish giants Barcelona. His partnership with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho sent shivers down the spine of defenders.

Eto’o still holds the record for most AFCON goals with 18. The record four-time African Player of the Year award winner was used to carry the trophy to the field during the final which Algeria won by besting Senegal on Friday.

