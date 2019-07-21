Kenyans Troll Sarah Kabu For Advising Kenyan Youth To Fundraise For Weddings

Kenyans have been angered by Bonfire Adventures Sarah Kabu’s comments on weddings. She took to Instagram to encourage Kenyan youth to have fundraisers to have weddings.

She said that even Jesus made a contribution to to a wedding by changing water into wine. Her remarks came after billionaire businessman Manu Chandaria’s wedding at the Attorney General’s office at a price of Sh3,900.

“Young couples planning weddings are being mocked for asking for help to do big weddings just because Dr. Chandaria did a kshs 3900 after 64 years. Am here to encourage the young couples not to shy to ask for mchango those who don’t want to changa dont attend people’s weddings they are expensive… even Jesus changad for a wedding by donation of his miracle to turn water into wines… weddings are meant to be a merry making event watu waonje Mali yako… life is not that serious jameni,” she wrote.

Many Kenyans felt that that she was advising Kenyans wrong way instead of asking them to emulate Chandaria’s philanthropic ways she was calling on Kenyan youth to turn invest on weddings.

Here are some of the reactions:

“Let everyone do what is best for them. I admire this couple. They have spent decades together, why spend millions on a formality? Where I come from, if you dare ask for contributions for your wedding, you may end up not marrying, as people believe you have to be financially ready before you take that step,” commented Sunshinebalogun.

“That’s an unfortunate comment, you don’t tell the youth to try emulate his philanthropic endeavours?! But you want to call him mean for having a low key ceremony for HIS wedding? How now?” added Kaystyne.

W.a.m.z.y said “Sarah please let people be, be! To each their own. Stop giving wrong advice. Big weddings are good if you can afford, small weddings are good, no weddings are good. To each their own lady Sarah.”

