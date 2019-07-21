Kenya Morans Trounce Nigeria In The AfroCan Basketball Championship

The National Basketball Team The Kenya Morans surprised many when they beat Nigeria 81-69 in the ongoing AfroCan basketball championships in Bamako, Mali.

The Morans put a spirited fight against the Nigerians who had no response for the Kenya ‘s speed. Zone Vs Most Valuable player Tylor Ongwae led the team scoring 31 points. Eric Mutoro also gave a good show scoring 18 points.

Kenya have already played two matches loosing to Congo and winning against Nigeria in the group stages. The win secured their position to play in the second round of the tornament where they will play in order to qualify for Quarters

Kenya had on the first day lost to Congo in the first day of the tournament.

