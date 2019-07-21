I Discussed My Alleged Assassination Plot With President Kenyatta -DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has said that he discussed alleged assassination plot with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In an interview with K24’s Ann Kiguta, Ruto however refused to divulge more details about the alleged plot, saying that he had agreed with the President not to discuss it in public.

“I discussed the matter you have asked about with the President and it will not be prosecuted in the media,” said Ruto.

Ruto also denied that he is advancing his 2022 Presidential bid, saying that he shares a common vision with the President.

“I knew President Kenyatta long before he was an MP. I have supported President Kenyatta long before he was winning. We have shared a common vision and look at what we have accomplished,” he added.

He also refuted claims that Jubilee Party was divided, saying that “We will not allow anything to break the Jubilee Party. I can tell you as a fact that Jubilee Party will not break. There is competition in politics but the bigger picture is that we are all together. It is not like a choir, some have different opinions”.

Despite saying that he supported the handshake, DP Ruto faulted the change of constitution by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Bringing this country together is at the heart of Jubilee Party. The handshake is actually an extension of Jubilee spirit, of bringing communities together. BBI was about bringing this country together. It is not a replacement for the Constitution and the legal framework that exists. It is an attempt of goodwill to harness the goodwill between two opposing sides,” he said.

Ruto expressed his concern about proposed inclusive government, saying that including losers in the government would turn the country into a one-party state.

“If there are no winners in elections, then we are trying to create a single party system. If we do that, we are walking straight into a dictatorship,” said Dr Ruto.

On referendum, Ruto said, “We don’t need a referendum to address the opposition challenge. It can be done through amendments.”

The second-in-command however remained adamant in declaring his wealth , saying that some people were out to use it against him.

” If the necessary legislation is enacted to declare wealth publicly, I will be the first one in the queue. There are people who want to use malice,” said Ruto.

Ruto alsosaid that the government was yet to make the final decision on importation of maize, saying that an assessment will have to be done first.

“The debate on the importation of maize is misplaced. It is not for the Agriculture minister to make. It must be made by the Cabinet,” he said.

In his message to the nation, Ruto called on citizens and politicians to steer away from politics of tribalism to politics of national agenda and idealism.

“We must shun politics of ethnicity, regionalism and personality. I want to say we have transformed and made progress to our country and must continue the path of transformation based on the best policies, programmes and ideas,” he said.

Ruto increased the stadia promise from six to 11, which he said would be ready by next year.

