African Champions Algeria Return Home To Huge Crowds (Photos)

Algeria returned home Saturday after conquering Africa by winning the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to a massive crowd of supporters.

Thousands of fans lined the streets of Algiers, the capital city of the North African country, to receive the victorious squad.

The Phennecs edged out Senegal 1-0 on Friday through Bounedjah’s second minute deflected shot to bag their second AFCON trophy since 1990 at Cairo Stadium, Egypt.

Snaking through the streets of Algiers, the players presented the biggest prize in African football to the cheering fans on top of an open bus.

Fans’ support has been a core part of the journey to glory. They travelled in numbers to Egypt to support the team and during the final, close to 10,000 of them were in the stadium.

