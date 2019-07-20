Waititu’s Daughter Exchanges Vows In Lavish Wedding Despite Earlier Drama (Photos)

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s daughter has on Saturday exchanged vows with her longtime boyfriend Dr Herman Nyotu Gitau.

The two declared their love for each other in a lavish ceremony which was held at PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda.

After the duo solemnized their wedding, they headed to Windsor Golf and Country Club for their reception despite an earlier hurdle about the venue.

On Friday, the facility had earlier been shut down by National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) after it was found discharging untreated effluent into the environment.

Among those in attendance at the colorful ceremony were relatives, politicians and top businessmen from Kiambu County.

Njeri is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nairobi (UoN).

She is a senior doctor at the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital after being employed by the Kiambu government.

