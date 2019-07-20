Sonko’s Post On Rev Natasha, Raila Elicits Hilarious Reactions (Photo)

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s social media were flooded with hilarious comments after he shared a photo of former premier Raila Odinga with Reverend Lucy Natasha.

Sonko captioned the image, “Baba mwenyewe. Handshake lazima iombewe ndio ikuwe na baraka.”

The county chief has been accused of dating and financing the lavish lifestyle of Rev Natasha.

This was after their photos made rounds on the interwebs.

But according to the preacher, the pictures were taken way back before Sonko ever became governor. Then, she said, he was a senator.

Actually the pictures going round were those we took with the current Governor while he was a Senator. They are professional pictures and people sometimes think they way they want too.

“People crucify you from the court of public opinion, without getting proper information,” the flashy preacher said.

Speaking to Betty Kyallo on Upclose With Betty, Rev Natasha denied ever dating the county chief. In fact, she said, he was just but a prayer partner.

“He is someone I have prayed with many times on various issues. I have never dated Governor Mike Sonko,” she asserted.

Here are some of the funny comments:

“Umeanza za Waiguru tena, seems ulianza weed ya kilimanjaro!? Rudi kwa ile ya Kiambu,” Jackson Simos wrote.

Another fan identified as Janes Joe added, “They look good together, mungu katikati.”

Also weighing in was a Natty Konshanz who said, “Hizi prayers za ma slay hata haziwezi fika mawingu ya saba.”

“Baba anataka ama anatoka kuombea handshake be clear Michael,” Lumal wrote..

