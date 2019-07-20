DP Ruto Tells Off Those “Uncomfortable” With His Tithing Habits

Deputy President William Ruto has once again told off those “uncomfortable”with his tithing habits.

Speaking in Machakos during a fundraiser in aid of Africa Inland Church (AIC) Katisaa, the DP said that he will not be lectured about what to do.

“We have read the Bible and we have understood what we are called to do, nobody should be forced to give to God. Someone should not give us lectures on what to do,” said Ruto.

Read:

The self proclaimed hustler asked Kenyans to shun political talk and instead focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

He also lauded the head of state for bringing together leaders across the political divide and uniting the country.

“We must harmonise our politics so that we create synergy and drive the transformation of Kenya together as the people of this great Nation,” he said.

Read Also:

Kenyatta on his part said that he will not be intimidated by political leaders into giving into their demands.

He was speaking during the commissioning of new Kenya Co-operative Creameries (KCC) plant in Dandora.

“I will continue to visit other parts of the country to launch development projects and ensure we deliver on our promises. I want to assure you and I will not be scared by anyone to abandon my course. I will not engage in political fights,” he said.

Read Also:

He also vowed to have more major factories in operation so as to address the unemployment problem especially among the youth.

He also warned the directors in charge against crippling the factory as was the case with their predecessors.

“These factories and industries we are revamping will help address the challenge of youth and unemployment because I know you will get jobs here. We have done this in others of the country and we will continue doing so.

I want our directors to know that last time it was your predecessors who collapsed this factory, please ensure that the money that we have invested in this process benefits farmers and Kenyans at large. Be loyal to these farmers who have trusted you with those positions,” the president said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu