Man Assaults Sister To Death After Busting Her In Bed With Stranger

Uganda police have arrested a man who is said to have assaulted his sister to death.

The deceased, a self-employed resident of Kiina Fishing Village in Kikuube District, was caught having carnal knowledge with an unidentified man in her mother’s bedroom.

After busting the 19 year old girl, her elder brother beat her into a pulp with the help of a friend.

According to regional police spokesperson Julius Hakiza, they have in their custody one suspect.

Mr Hakiza also noted that an autopsy is yet to be conducted to determine the cause of death.

“One suspect was arrested, the scene has been visited but a postmortem is yet to be carried out,” Mr Hakiza said.

