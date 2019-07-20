Joe Kadenge Finally Laid To Rest In Vihiga (Photos)

Veteran football legend Joe Kadenge was finally laid to rest on Saturday in Soliani village, Vihiga county.

Hundreds of mourners led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga gathered at Gisambai Primary School grounds for the burial ceremony.

Also present were ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, COTU boss Francis Atwoli, and many other top football administrators.

During the ceremony, his family eulogized him as a hero, a caring man, a loving husband, and a great grandfather.

Mourners reiterated calls to have Nairobi’s City Stadium renamed after him and a statue erected in honor of his cherished service for the country.

Kadenge died on July 7, 2019, at the Meridian Hospital in Nairobi after a long battle with reoccurring stroke.

He passed on at the age of 84.

