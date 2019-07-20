Graft Rocks Rural Electrification And Renewable Corporation

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions has on its radar the Rural Electrification And Renewable Corporation (Rerec) over multi-billion scandals that have hit the body in the recent years, orchestrated by top management.

According to reliable sources, the masterminds targeted by crime busters include the current managing director Peter Mbugua who is reported to be acting on behalf of a powerful political figure in the government. Mbugua has served the body as the head of finance before he was promoted for ‘good work’.

Another suspected culprit is the head of procurement Mr Davis Cheruiyot, popularly known as DC, who is so wealthy that he is said to walk around carrying not less than Ksh1 million.

Read: Fraud, Sex Scandals, Dim The Light For Rural Electrification Authority

Dering his reign at the finance docket, Mbugua is said to have orchestrated several scandals by inflating numbers which were flagged by the auditor general.

Mbugua’s accomplice is said to be former managing director Ng’ang’a Munyu, who was sent packing during to coorruption allegations.

Among the mega scandals executed by Mbugua and Munyu include the schools’ electrification programme, where they reported that the had electrified more than 32,952 schools. However, a report to the ministry of education showed that only 27,544 schools had been instaled with electricity.

This left 5,408 in question, translating to over Ksh5.4 billion loss since Ksh1 million was budgeted for each school.

Read: Gov’t Stares At A Loss Close To Ksh1 Trillion In Bad Loans

The body also lost at least Ksh6.2 billion between 2013 and 2017 in the Solar Photo Voltaic Systems for primary schools, with payments being authorised by Mbugua.

According to those in the know, Mbugua has several apartments in the country registered in the names of his wife and children, as a way of escaping the long arm of the law.

It is reported that the smelling graft in the body has attracted the attention of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who has ordered an audit of the body since 2014.

Mr DC on the other hand is said to have been tasked to ensure deals are ‘clean’, and they do not incriminate any of the suspected culprits.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu