Drama As Ferdinand Waititu’s Daughter Awaits To Wed In High-Profile Ceremony

There were drama and confusion ahead of Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s daughter Monica Njeri’s wedding.

According to reports, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA) on Friday issued an order to close the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country club where a reception for guests at the wedding was to be held.

It is noted that NEMA issued the closure order after it was discovered that the hotel was discharging untreated effluent into the environment.

However, after serious consultative efforts, NEMA reversed its order to close the country club.

Ms Njeri is set to marry the love of her lie Dr Nyotu Gitau in the invites only event which is set to happen at the PCEA Evergreen Church in Runda.

Dr Njeri and her husband-to-be were also put on the spotlight after it emerged that the Kiambu Governor had shortlisted his soon-to-be son-in-law’s father Herman Gitau Nyotu for the Chairman position in the Kiambu County Public Service Board.

A list prepared at the Governor’s office earlier in the week included Mr Gitau’s name among the five candidates to be vetted by the county assembly with critics alleging that it was a scheme by Waititu to “reward his in-law”.

Njeri is also at the center of graft allegations at the Kiambu County government with the Director Public Prosecution Noordin Haji approving the prosecution of Governor Waititu, his wife Susan Ndung’u and their daughter Njeri.

EACC has recommended that Waititu be charged with conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property, abuse of office involving a tender worth Ksh588 million and fraudulent acquisition of Ksh221 million public property.

Njeri is a graduate of medicine from the University of Nairobi. She is a senior doctor at the Gatundu Level 5 Hospital after being employed by the Kiambu government.

Dr Nyotu Gitau, on the other hand, is noted to have studied Health Innovation at University of Cape Town and MBCHB, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the University of Nairobi, School of Medicine.

