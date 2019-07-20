Diamond Is A Big, Fat Liar – Zari Says As She Blasts Him For Lying About Financially Supporting His Kids (Video)

Drama between Zari Hassan and her baby daddy Diamond Platnumz just took another twist.

In a candid interview with Millard Ayo, the South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman described the singer as a “big, fat liar” that has chosen to stay away from his kids.

According to Zari, the Kanyaga crooner has never been denied access to Tiffah and Nillan.

Through her lawyer, the mother of five said, thought it wise to have a parental plan in place to make sure he (Diamond) plays a part in his kids’ lives.

This she said was in March this year. She never heard back from him or his advocate.

There were also allegations that she blocked the Tanzanian singer from calling his kids. Though partly true, Zari told Millard that the WCB boss blocked her older son’s phones first. This was in 2018.

In 2019 however, as Nillan was playing with her phone, the two year old sent DMs to strangers including his father.

It is then that Diamond reached out saying, “Naona hujanisahau.”

This prompted the Brooklyn College chief executive to block Diamond on the kids Instagram pages.

Asked about whether the soon to be father of four supports his kids financially, she said that he last sent Sh200,000 in August last year. These monies were meant for Tiffah’s birthday that he never attended.

In what might have been the most public break up in the recent times, Zari noted that he at some point begged her to marry him.

She declined because she was still hurting from the deceit and his philandering ways that led to his siring a child with Hamisa Mobetto.

Only married for two days now to her soulmate King Bae or Mr M, Zari says she has proof that Diamond chose to stay away from the children he last saw nine months ago.

Diamond is however looking forward to welcoming his fourth child with Tanasha Donna.

Zari has questioned Tanasha’s priorities seeing as the singer already has three kids, two of which he does not cater to.

In the fourth part of the interview with Millard Ayo, Zari is set to spill more tea.

