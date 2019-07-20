Detectives Bust Illegal Alcohol Plant Near Mama Lucy Hospital (Photos)

Detectives from the Flying Squad unit on Saturday morning raided an illegal alcohol manufacturing plant.

Confirming the operation, Head of Flying Squad Musa Yego noted that the plant was located in Eastlands.

Additionally, he mentioned that the plant is constructed at a premise near Mama Lucy Hospital.

There however have been no arrests but the officers affirmed that they would be carrying out an investigation on the plant.

In April, Nairobi County tabled a bill in the county assembly seeking to limit all bars in the city to 3,000.

Appearing before the Nairobi County Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee, Nairobi County deputy director of liquor licensing Hesbon Agwena said the policy seeks to rein in the mushrooming of illegal outlets in the city.

Mr Agwena told the Robert Mbatia-led committee that the policy will inform the maximum number of bars that should be within every area, location and the distance between them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu