Aisha Jumwa Viciously Attacks President Uhuru Over Govt Appointments (Video)

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has now launched an attack against President Uhuru Kenyatta for allegedly unconstitutionally appointing Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs) like Rachel Shebesh.

According to Jumwa, those who hold that position do not have any defied roles hence end up loitering around.

She exclaimed: “What is the specific role for a CAS. They have been delegated with duties that are not specified in the constitution. That’s why the like of Shebesh spend most of their time loitering around.

Speaking at Imenti North in Meru County, Jumwa asked women to reject the proposed changes in the constitution.

“We have seen them from afar. They want to unconstitutionally create posts through a referendum. We shall resist!” an angry Jumwa declared.

Shebesh is allied to Kieleweke, a faction in support of Uhuru and ODM leader Raila Odinga and leads the women team dubbed ‘Team Embrace’.

She is the CAS in the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs.

Additionally, she went ahead to bash Machakos Governor Alred Mutua for seeking to scrap pff women positions.

“I want to openly blast men like Dr. Alfred Mutua who blame women for being a burden. I was a woman rep and that position empowered me.

“That position enables you as a woman to grow politically. This country is famous for sidelining women,” the outspoken legislator noted.

