Zari Hassan Now A Married Woman As She Says “I Do” To King Bae In Secret Ceremony

Ugandan business woman and socialite Zari Hassan has finally made her relationship official marrying mysterious man whom she calls ‘Kingbae’.

Zari had said in an interview with Tanzania’s Millard Ayo that the two would get married at the home affairs office in South Africa. She had indicated that the two would go to Uganda after the nuptials so that Kingbae could meet her father and family.

Kenya’s Akothee revealed the nuptials congratulating Zari who is a her close friends. She asked Zari to teach her to be humble as her noise was scaring away potential husbands.

Another of Zari’s close friends South African Zodwa Mkandla confirmed the nuptials calptioning the video ‘Its done guys ‘ while showing Zaris expensive ring.

View this post on Instagram It is done guys @zarithebosslady A post shared by Zozo Zozo (@zodwamkandla) on Jul 18, 2019 at 3:03am PDT

The mysterious husband has bought the mother of five a house in Pretoria which they will move to in September after the transfer of documentation is concluded.

Zari was formerly the girlfriend of Tanzanian musician Diamond Platinumz and the two have two kids together. The singer sired a child with Hamisa Mobeto while still in a relationship with Ms. Hassan leading to the breakup.

