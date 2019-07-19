Kenyan Woman Blasted By Paul Okoye Of P-Square Now Threatens To Kill Him

Nigerian star Paul Okoye formerly of boy band P-Square has now revealed that the Kenyan woman who was seeking monetary help has now threatened to kill him.

According to screenshots shared by the Reason With Me crooner, Morah who has been viciously sending him direct messages (DMs) seeking financial support has now threatened to end his life.

Paul, now popularly known as Rudeboy, revealed that Morah who is apparently a Kenyan living in Tanzania wanted him to finance her study in the United States (US) but before that, she sought to have him fully pay for her trip to the US for her birthday.

However, as like many other celebrities, Paul ignored the bizarre requests until the recent threat.

Since the award-winning artist ignored her, Morah went ahead to refer to him as “an evil person for failing to fulfill her request, and further threatening to kill him.

So entitled was Morah in her conversation that she affirmed she would not be giving Paul a second chance.

Sharing the messages from Morah, Rudeboy captioned: “Some humans though….. see ehh!! your own hell fire will be V.V.I.P 🔥🔥🔥 popping sniper and ota pia pai 🍾🍾🍾🤣🤣 second chance Kee you there 🤣”

