Armed Men Attack Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance Offices, Shoot At SG Okango

Police have launched investigations into a reported attack at Thirdway Alliance Kenya offices in Lavington, Nairobi, on Thursday night.

In a tweet on Thursday night, Ekuru Aukot said six attackers forcefully gained access into the party offices shooting at the party Secretary General Fredrick Okango.

“Our party office Thirdway Kenya in Lavington, chalbi drive has just been invaded by 6 armed Nairobi. They have shot at our SG Fredrick Okango who ran and hid inside one of the offices. This comes barely few hours after Punguza Mizigo Bill passed. This a cowardly act,” Aukot wrote.

He, however, later deleted the Tweet but not before hawk-eyed netizens took a screenshot of the post.

SG Okango said that the attackers got away with a laptop and phones.

Read: Aukot To Present Referendum Bill, Signatures To IEBC On February 21

The attack came hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) verified that Aukot’s Punguza Mzigo initiative, that is pushing for a constitution amendment, met the required threshold of at least one million signatures.

In a statement, IEBC confirmed that Aukot’s initiative was supported by a total of 1,222,541 registered voters.

Also Read: Ekuru Aukot Holds Meeting With Chebukati As Referendum Calls Intensify

The commission stated that the draft will now be submitted to each of the 47 counties for consideration within the next three months from the date of submission by the commission.

“Thereafter, the Speakers of the respective County Assemblies will submit the decisions of their respective County Assemblies to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate pursuant to Article 257(6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” read the statement signed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu