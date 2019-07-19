ODM’s Edwin Sifuna Trolled For Past Ridicule On Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative

A section of Kenyans on Twitter have called on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to resign from the party.

This follows a vow Sifuna took while appearing on a local media station that he would resign if former presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot’s party, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, managed a one million threshold required to invoke a referendum in its Punguza Mizigo initiative.

“I can guarantee you and I want to bet in front of this country, if this Thirdway Alliance is able to raise these signatures, I will resign as the secretary-general of ODM,” Sifuna vowed.

He said this on October 19, 2018, during an interview on KBC TV, where he was being interviewed alongside the party’s SG Fredrick Okango.

Sifuna argued that if ODM party failed in its Okoa Kenya campaign, it was impossible for Aukot’s campaign to get the required minimum signatures judging from the ‘big’ party’s experience.

However, in a statement on Thursday evening, the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that Aukot’s initiative was supported by a total of 1,222,541 registered voters.

The commission stated that the draft will now be submitted to each of the 47 counties for consideration within the next three months from the date of submission by the commission.

“Thereafter, the Speakers of the respective County Assemblies will submit the decisions of their respective County Assemblies to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate pursuant to Article 257(6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” read the statement signed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Kenyans were quick to refer back to the clip, from the archives, trolling Sifuna for failing to honour his words even after IEBC’s statement.

In a tweet on Friday, Sifuna criticized IEBC terming the successful verification a “wind-assisted and pyrrhic victory”, a clear indication that he’ll not resign.

It wasn't me.

I was misquoted.

I don't recall.

I said re-sign not resign.

I wld rather die.

I've never been on KBC

I don't know who Third Way are Take your pick! This is a WIND ASSISTED and pyrhic "victory" but all the best to @EAukot @fokango and their #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 https://t.co/vAHqn6j4IK — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) July 19, 2019

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

What time is Edwin Sifuna resigning?? — God's Favourite (@Shallie_) July 19, 2019

Edwin Sifuna by then he was full of himself and he is out there saying that he was misquoted — Tosh Thuku 🇰🇪 (@toshthuku) July 19, 2019

@edwinsifuna we're eagerly waiting for your resignation. Third Way alliance has proven you wrong 1.2 million signatures from registered voters is more than what the law requires. Say No More. @EkuruAukot ✊

Edwin Sifuna

Money Heist#PunguzaMizigoBill2019 — bramwel_bracta (@BBracta) July 19, 2019

Edwin Sifuna is thickhead SG who attacks anybody of goodwill who trys to disturb the status quo as long as the bill doesnt originate from ODM party they will turn a blind eye what they want is to drive an agenda which suits Baba. Tunawajua — …..™🇰🇪 (@kemboijustinn) July 19, 2019

Venezuelans Storm their National Assembly, beat politicians and badly injured them because of bad governance. Kenyans si tujaribu hii? he heeee….. Edwin Sifuna Should go home. The internet never forgets. — Mose Nyatuka Geoffrey (@GeoffreyNyatuka) July 19, 2019

@edwinsifuna It's all about thinking.. Edwin Sifuna knows very little about politics and the little he knows,he Knows it wrongly — kennedy Gichuru (@gichurukenny) July 19, 2019

I thought Edwin sifuna was trending for better reasons. Not a road side promise. — wisdom Industry (@gayahg) July 19, 2019

ODM SG Edwin Sifuna in Jan 2019: "I can guarantee you and I can bet here in front of this country that if Thirdway Alliance are able to get a million signatures,I will resign as Secretary General of ODM.I know for a fact they can't" Never say never ever!..dunia rangi rangile😂 — Mutichilo Mike (@Wakilimutichilo) July 19, 2019

Orange House Hoodlums like Edwin Sifuna have always been thinking that Raila Odinga is the only person who can mobilize people in Kenya. Remember the same crooks on Okoa Kenya referendum their supporters were drawing cows on papers instead of sgnatures. #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 — Team William RÚTÖ 🇰🇪 (@TeamWiliamRuto) July 19, 2019

"Edwin Sifuna" You can as well resign now. ODM has never been this irrelevant before. So if we were to rank failure, you'd be on top. Wacha kutisha watu #PunguzaMizigoBill2019#UpuziPolitics — Sir Jonathan💿 (@Sirjonathan_ke) July 19, 2019

