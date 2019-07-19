in NEWS, POLITICS

ODM’s Edwin Sifuna Trolled For Past Ridicule On Aukot’s Punguza Mizigo Initiative

129 Views

Edwin Sifuna / Courtesy

A section of Kenyans on Twitter have called on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna to resign from the party.

This follows a vow Sifuna took while appearing on a local media station that he would resign if former presidential aspirant Ekuru Aukot’s party, Thirdway Alliance Kenya, managed a one million threshold required to invoke a referendum in its Punguza Mizigo initiative.

“I can guarantee you and I want to bet in front of this country, if this Thirdway Alliance is able to raise these signatures, I will resign as the secretary-general of ODM,” Sifuna vowed.

He said this on October 19, 2018, during an interview on KBC TV, where he was being interviewed alongside the party’s SG Fredrick Okango.

Sifuna argued that if ODM party failed in its Okoa Kenya campaign, it was impossible for Aukot’s campaign to get the required minimum signatures judging from the ‘big’ party’s experience.

Read: Armed Men Attack Aukot’s Thirdway Alliance Offices, Shoot At SG Okango

However, in a statement on Thursday evening,  the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed that Aukot’s initiative was supported by a total of 1,222,541 registered voters.

The commission stated that the draft will now be submitted to each of the 47 counties for consideration within the next three months from the date of submission by the commission.

“Thereafter, the Speakers of the respective County Assemblies will submit the decisions of their respective County Assemblies to the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate pursuant to Article 257(6) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010,” read the statement signed by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Kenyans were quick to refer back to the clip, from the archives, trolling Sifuna for failing to honour his words even after IEBC’s statement.

Read Also: MP Aisha Jumwa Snatches Microphone From Edwin Sifuna In Kilifi [Video]

In a tweet on Friday, Sifuna criticized IEBC terming the successful verification a “wind-assisted and pyrrhic victory”, a clear indication that he’ll not resign.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

 

