Manu Chandaria ‘Puts A Ring On It ‘ After 64 Years (Photos)

Billionaire businessman Manu Chandaria has finally solemnized his marriage to his wife after being together for sixty four years.

The marriage between Chandaria (90 years) and his wife Aruna (85 years) at the Attorney General’s office after being traditionally married years ago.

Chandaria was happy to make his wife legal as the couple could be seen kissing after the ceremony.

“64 (years) is a long time and the only thing is that how comes it has continued. It’s because of give and take from both sides and consideration for each other.

“Love drives off after a period of time, but consideration of each other always makes life a possibility. She (Aruna) is 85 and I am 90 but she has the last word” said the certified engineer in a recent TV interview.

The two met when Chandarias elder brother married Aruna’s sister, they love stood the test of time as Chandaria went to India for World War 2 . The met again in 1952 and have been together since then.

Indeed true love is patient.

