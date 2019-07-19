Four Kenya Forestry Service Officers Interdicted Over Illegal Logging In Mbooni Forest

Four officers of the Kenya Forestry Services (KFS) have been interdicted over links to illegal logging in Mbooni Forest, Makueni County.

According to KFS, the service took the move after investigations revealed that the four officers had failed to stop illegal cutting of trees in South Mbooni Forest Block (Kivuva).

The four are Ecosystem Conservator, County Enforcement Commander, Forest Station Manager and a Corporal.

The move comes days after the service launched a crackdown on illegal logging in the forest.

Chief Conservator of Forests Julius Kamau and the service’s chairman Peter Kinyua had visited the site last week following reports of unlawful harvesting of trees. They indeed confirmed that the unlawful activities were taking place.

Read: Secure Homes Yet To Submit Crucial Documents In Its Bid To Set Up Resort In Ngong Forest

The officers vowed that those found culpable will face the full force of the law.

Commenting on the interdiction, Kamau said that most of the service’s workers are keen at curbing forest destruction and that the agency is not going to allow a few individuals to taint the agency’s image.

Lauding the community for promoting forest conservation by being vigilant, Kamau appealed locals and stakeholders to report any cases of the illegal activities, further assuring them of the agency’s rapid response.

Also Read: DPP Noordin Haji Wants KFS Investigated After Sh.1.2 Billion Loss

He urged residents to continue tree planting practices on their farms.

Illegal logging is a setback to the government’s plan to have at least 10 per cent forest cover by 2030.

The move is part of the measures being undertaken to mitigate adverse climate conditions.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu