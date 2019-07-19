in NEWS

Sharon Otieno’s Mother Melida In Tears As Justice Lessit Refuses To Recuse Self From Case (Video)

Melida Auma. [Courtesy]

On Friday, the late Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melida Auma had to be escorted out of the courtroom during a session on Justice Jessie Lessit’s recusal.

Ms Auma was overcome with emotions as Justice Lessit read documents filed by one of the accused persons.

“It is clear from the content in the statement of Barack Oduor (Nation journalist who had been abducted), that there is no evidence that I lured Sharon Beryl Otieno as deposed by the investigating officer.

The deposition that I lured the deceased is a figment of his imagination,” she read.

Justice did however decline to recuse herself noting that the accused persons had not raised anything to prove claims of bias.

“He who alleges must prove,” she said, adding that the three; Okoth Obado, Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo had relied on the bail ruling and can appeal her ruling.

Oyamo and Obiero alleged that comments made by the judge as she denied them bond led them to believe that their trial would be unfair.

