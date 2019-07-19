Did Jaguar Lie About Being In Tanzania On Instagram Photos?

Starehe MP Charles Njagua popularly known as Jaguar is again the centre of contorversy after posting a picture purporting to be in Tanzania.

However a close look of the pictures reveal otherwise. The misleading photo show a clear view of the Safaricom building which in Westlands, Nairobi.

The image misled many with BBC Swahili reporting they the legislator had gone to make amends for his remarks last month that were assumed to be xenophobic.

He are the two pictures posted by the legislator:

From the two pictures the legislator captioned being in Dar es Salaam while the other he captioned that he was in Dodoma yet they appeared to be shot at the exact same place. Various news site fell for the gimmick by Jaguar.

