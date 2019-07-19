Three Arrested As DCI Detectives Seize Fake USD10 Million

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in Fedha Estate, Nairobi in possession of fake 10 million US dollars. According to the detectives, the arrests were done following a tip-off. Additionally, a chemical believed to be used in the processing of the fake currency was recovered in the suspects’ house.

10 Million in FAKE US Dollars was today recovered & Three suspects arrested at Fedha Estate in Embakasi in an operation conducted by #Detectives who were acting on a tip-off. Some Chemical believed to be used in processing the currency was also recovered in the suspects' house. pic.twitter.com/7wphuKjJFu — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 18, 2019

The trio was also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an IPad labelled GOK.

The DCI noted: “The three; Joshua Odhiambo (19 yrs), Jane Ogenda (20 yrs) and Dickson Ombaso (27 yrs) were also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an IPad labeled GOK.” The suspects will be arraigned in court on Friday. Read:

According to reports, the detectives have in the recent days stepped up in their crackdown on suspects involved in fake money deals.

