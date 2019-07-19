in NEWS

Three Arrested As DCI Detectives Seize Fake USD10 Million

99 Views

gatanga woman kills husband
[IMAGE/ COURTESY]

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in Fedha Estate, Nairobi in possession of fake 10 million US dollars.

According to the detectives, the arrests were done following a tip-off.

Additionally, a chemical believed to be used in the processing of the fake currency was recovered in the suspects’ house.

The trio was also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an IPad labelled GOK.

The DCI noted: “The three; Joshua Odhiambo (19 yrs), Jane Ogenda (20 yrs) and Dickson Ombaso (27 yrs) were also found in possession of a fake motor vehicle number plate and an IPad labeled GOK.”

The suspects will be arraigned in court on Friday.

Read: Fake New Currency Notes Hit streets As Taxi Driver Falls Prey In Moyale

According to reports, the detectives have in the recent days stepped up in their crackdown on suspects involved in fake money deals.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Avatar

Written by Jael Keya

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

zari hassan

Zari Hassan Now A Married Woman As She Says “I Do” To King Bae In Secret Ceremony
justice lessit

Sharon Otieno’s Mother Melida In Tears As Justice Lessit Refuses To Recuse Self From Case (Video)